Cubs' Eddie Butler: Returns from disabled list
Butler (groin) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.
Butler has been out since late April with a strained right groin. He had a 4.30 ERA in 14.2 innings prior to the injury and is expected to fill a long-relief role in Chicago. Luke Farrell was optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.
