Butler (groin) allowed one earned run over two innings in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks, which marked his first appearance at the MLB level since April 19.

Butler's season barely got started before he was shut down with a right groin strain, so it was good to see him back on the hill Tuesday. If the 27-year-old righty can stay healthy, he figures to serve in a long-relief role the rest of the year for the Cubs.