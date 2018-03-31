Butler (0-1) threw seven innings of relief Friday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out five, but he took the loss as the Cubs fell 2-1 to the Marlins in 17 innings.

The right-hander helped save the Cubs' bullpen by throwing 90 pitches after entering the game with two outs in the 10th inning. Butler's reward was to end up on the wrong end of the decision, though, when Javier Baez couldn't come up with a tough grounder in the 17th, putting runners on first and second with two outs and setting the stage for Miguel Rojas' game-winning hit off Brandon Morrow. Butler won't be seeing action again any time soon given his workload in this one, and over the course of the season his fantasy value figures to be minimal working in long relief.