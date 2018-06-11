Butler (groin) was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The move freed up a spot on the Cubs' 40-man roster for the addition of Anthony Bass, who had his contract purchased from Triple-A Iowa on Monday. Butler has been on the disabled list since April 20 with a groin injury, and he'll now be sidelined until at least June 20.

