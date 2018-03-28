Cubs' Eddie Butler: Wins final bullpen spot
Butler won the Cubs' final bullpen spot Wednesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Butler pitched 54.2 innings for the Cubs last year, primarily as a starter. He recorded a 3.95 ERA, though his 5.59 xFIP indicated that he got very lucky. He struck out just two more batters (30) than he walked (28). The 27-year-old righty could be next in line after Mike Montgomery to receive spot starts, though if he pitches like he did last season, he's perhaps more likely to be off the roster entirely.
