Escobar signed a contract with the Cubs on Sunday, Venezuelan reporter Luis Enrique Morales reports.

The details of Escobar's contract are unclear at the moment, but he will likely have an opportunity to compete for a bullpen spot in the spring after seven seasons in Japan. The 31-year-old southpaw holds a solid 3.17 ERA and 1.19 WHIP throughout his career in the NPB, though he most recently put up a 4.55 ERA through 31.2 innings in 2023.