Rios is expected to be part of a timeshare at third base for the Cubs along with Patrick Wisdom and Nick Madrigal, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Sharma writes that it won't be a straight platoon situation at the hot corner for the Cubs, but rather who starts there will be based more on what kind of pitcher they're facing. Madrigal is likely to face "starters with great swing-and-miss stuff," Wisdom will get the "soft-tossing lefties" and Rios the righties. That setup would seem to point to Rios seeing the most starts at third base of the three, although it looks to be a fluid situation. Rios will also see playing time at first base and the designated hitter spot. The former Dodger has an .898 OPS with four homers this spring, although his longstanding contact issues have also been present with a 30.6 percent strikeout rate. Still, Rios' power and what looks to be a pretty substantial role makes him an interesting late-round fantasy target.