Rios is starting at designated hitter and batting sixth in Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Rios did not play in Thursday's season opener, so Saturday will mark his debut with the Cubs. The 28-year-old is expected to mix in at third base along with Patrick Wisdom and Nick Madrigal, though the DH role also gives him a path to playing time. Rios posted a .793 OPS with the Dodgers last year and has shown some pop from the left side as a part-time player the past few seasons.