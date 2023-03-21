Rios has altered his approach at the plate this spring, which has included reducing his leg kick, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Rios is aiming to simplify his swing and unlock more power in the process. The infielder is just 6-for-31 in Cactus League action, though three of those hits have left the park. Rios displayed some pop the last four seasons with the Dodgers. but he never saw consistent enough playing time to truly become a fantasy asset. If he has a bigger role with the Cubs, he could be someone worth keeping an eye on.