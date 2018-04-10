Navarro was called up to replace the injured Anthony Rizzo (back) Tuesday.

There haven't been any indications that Rizzo's injury is serious, and he's eligible to return on April 16, so Navarro's stay with the Cubs is likely to be short. The former 50th-round pick has a .243/.306/.334 slash line with three home runs in 349 career plate appearances. His fantasy value while he remains in the majors will likely be minimal even he plays frequently, which he may not do, as the Cubs can also play Victor Caratini and Ben Zobrist at first base.