Cubs' Efren Navarro: Signs minor-league deal with Cubs
Navarro agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Sunday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Navarro played 23 games for the Tigers last season, over which he hit .230 with a .696 OPS. With Anthony Rizzo locked in at first base, Navarro will likely provide organizational depth. While Navarro also has experience playing outfield, the Cubs already have plenty of options in left, center, and right field, making it unlikely that Navarro will offer much fantasy value next season.
