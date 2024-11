Morgan agreed to a contract with the Cubs to avoid arbitration Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs acquired Morgan from the Guardians on Wednesday, and he should serve as a key member of their bullpen in 2025. He's suffered from some inconsistency during four big-league season, though he posted a 1.93 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 42 innings in 2024.