Hosmer has gone 6-for-21 (.286) in Cactus League action so far, though five of those hits have been singles.

Hosmer has one double and no home runs in spring training. The consistent contact has been encouraging, but the lack of power could last into the regular season, as the first baseman hit a career-low eight long balls last year in 104 games. Hosmer should see regular playing time for the Cubs, and he'll have some fantasy value if he maintains a high average, though fantasy managers will surely want to see an uptick in home runs.