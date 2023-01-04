Hosmer and the Cubs agreed to a contract Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The exact terms of Hosmer's deal with Chicago aren't clear, but the 33-year-old is presumably joining the Cubs on a short-term pact with the expectation that he settles in as the team's Opening Day first baseman. The addition of Hosmer could hurt top prospect Matt Mervis' chances of breaking camp with the big club, though Mervis could still be an option at the Cubs' unsettled designated-hitter spot. While splitting time between San Diego and Boston in 2022, Hosmer slashed a pedestrian .268/.334/.382 with a career-low eight home runs to go with 44 RBI and 38 runs.