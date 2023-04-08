site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Eric Hosmer: On bench against southpaw
Hosmer is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Hosmer will hit the bench for the second time this season with lefty Martin Perez pitching Saturday for Texas. Trey Mancini will cover first base while Luis Torrens serves as the designated hitter.
