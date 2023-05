Hosmer is not in the Cubs' lineup for Friday's game versus the Marlins, Ryan Herrera of AllCHGO.com reports.

Matt Mervis is making his major-league debut at first base and Trey Mancini is in the designated hitter spot. Hosmer has retained his spot on the roster for now, but it's difficult to see him fitting with the Cubs over the long haul with Mervis now around.