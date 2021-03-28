The Cubs selected Sogard's contract Sunday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Sogard and Matt Duffy -- who were both attending camp as non-roster invitees -- will break camp as the Cubs' utility infielders after Ildemaro Vargas was designated for assignment and after Nico Hoerner was optioned to the minors. The lefty-hitting Sogard will be a candidate to receive starts against right-handed pitching on days that manager David Ross elects to give David Bote, Kris Bryant or Javier Baez a breather.