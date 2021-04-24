Sogard went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Brewers.
Sogard picked up the start at second and Nico Hoerner played shortstop with David Bote and Javier Baez getting the day off. Sogard bumped his average up to .257 with the three-hit performance, but he still figures to retreat to the bench when Baez rejoins the lineup, and Hoerner could earn more regular playing time at the keystone now that he's with the big league club. This could make Sogard an affordable option in daily formats when he plays but he's mostly off the radar in season-long leagues due to his role.