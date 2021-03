Sogard is expected to make the Cubs' Opening Day roster after Nico Hoerner was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Sogard was a non-roster invitee in camp and slashed .360/.448/.520 with one home run and four RBI across 10 Cactus League games. Hoerner also performed well in camp and could return to the majors relatively early in the season, but Sogard will serve as the primary backup behind David Bote at second base to begin the year.