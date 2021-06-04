site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Eric Sogard: Gets breather Friday
Sogard isn't starting Friday's game against the Giants.
Sogard had started each of the last two games and went 2-for-6 with a run and two strikeouts. Sergio Alcantara will start at second base and bat eighth.
