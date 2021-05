Sogard will start at second base and bat eighth Wednesday against the Pirates.

Even with a lefty (Tyler Anderson) on the hill for Pittsburgh, the lefty-hitting Sogard will stick in the lineup for a second straight game. Sogard, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in Wednesday's 4-1 win, could end up seeing regular work at second base after Nico Hoerner (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list.