Sogard is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Sogard picked up a start Friday but will return to the bench Saturday in favor of David Bote. With Bote just 3-for-28 to begin the season, however, Sogard could potentially see more playing time moving forward, though he's only 3-for-25 himself. If both players keep struggling, Nico Hoerner could get promoted from Triple-A Iowa and take over the job at second base.