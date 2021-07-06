The Cubs placed Sogard on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left thumb contusion, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The infielder will be sidelined until after the All-Star break with the thumb injury. It's unclear whether Sogard is headed toward a more extended absence, or if he'll be activated in time for the second-half opener July 16. Though the 35-year-old has hit an unremarkable .250 in 160 at-bats this season, he's likely to stick with the Cubs this season due to his defensive versatility and, when things get ugly, mop-up pitching abilities.