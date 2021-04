Sogard will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

David Bote started the first two games of the season at second base but Sogard gets the nod for the rubber match. Sogard slashed .209/.281/.278 in 43 games for the Brewers last season, though he posted a much better .290/.353/.457 line across 110 games for the Rays and Blue Jays in 2019. The veteran infielder would have to unseat Bote at the keystone to put himself on the fantasy radar.