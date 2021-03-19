The Cubs could choose to carry 13 position players instead of 12 to start the year, which might help Sogard make the Opening Day roster, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Earlier this spring, it seemed the organization was leaning toward having 12 position players and 14 pitchers. However, team president Jed Hoyer said recently that the Cubs could instead go with an even 13-13 split, which could help both Sogard and Nico Hoerner make the roster. If they do end up carrying the extra pitcher, it seems unlikely that both Sogard and Hoerner would stick around with David Bote also in the mix.