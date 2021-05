Sogard went 1-for-3 with two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the Reds.

Sogard started for the fourth game in a row with Nico Hoerner (hamstring) landing on the 10-day injured list, and the veteran has been making the most of the opportunity. He's hit safely in three of those four appearances, going 4-for-14 with a double, two RBI and four runs scored in that span. That's far from being elite production, but he's providing decent numbers near the bottom of the order.