Sogard is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Thanks to injuries to fellow infielders Nico Hoerner (hamstring), David Bote (shoulder) and Matt Duffy (back), Sogard appears to have seized hold of a regular role at second base. Though the Padres will bring a right-hander (Yu Darvish) to the hill for the series finale, the lefty-hitting Sogard will head to the bench in what most likely amounts to a maintenance day. Ian Happ will relieve Sogard at the keystone, ending a streak of four straight starts at the position.