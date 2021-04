Sogard went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Sogard was a late addition to the lineup, replacing David Bote, who had an upset stomach. The former responded with a solid game and helped the Cubs earn a 3-1 win. Sogard is still batting just .172 this season, however, and he'll likely to retreat to the bench when Bote is feeling better.