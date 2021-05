Sogard is starting at second base and batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Pirates.

David Bote is sliding over from second to third, which opens up the keystone for Sogard. With Ian Happ (ribs) and Nico Hoerner (forearm) currently on the injured list, the Cubs have been using Kris Bryant more frequently in the outfield, with Bote, Sogard and Matt Duffy filling in at second and third. That trio will see their playing time diminish when Happ and Hoerner are able to rejoin the team.