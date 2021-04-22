Sogard went 1-for-1 with a single, a stolen base, a RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 16-4 win over the Mets.

Sogard pinch hit for Zach Davies in the bottom of the fourth and made the most of his opportunity by notching an RBI single to extend the Cubs' lead to 6-2. He would eventually steal second base during the next at-bat and come around to score the seventh run of the inning on an Ian Happ single. Sogard hasn't made much noise at the plate so far this year but does have three hits, three runs scored and two RBI over his last two games after managing just three hits, a run scored and two RBI in his first 26 at-bats.