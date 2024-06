Roberts had his contract selected by the Cubs on Sunday, but he will remain with Triple-A Iowa, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Roberts was added to the Cubs' 40-man roster Sunday, replacing Jose Cuas after Cuas was designated for assignment. The right-hander has pitched 9.2 scoreless innings while striking out 13 batters over 10 appearances with Iowa this season and he could be on the cusp of joining the major-league roster.