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Cubs' Ethan Roberts: Lands on IL with forearm strain

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Cubs placed Roberts on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a right forearm strain, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Roberts has allowed five runs (four earned) over his last three appearances out of the Cubs' bullpen. His recent struggles may have been due to his forearm injury, and by going on the 15-day IL, he will be sidelined until at least after the All-Star break in mid-July. Gavin Hollowell was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to give the Cubs more depth out of the bullpen in Roberts' absence.

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