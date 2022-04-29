Roberts allowed three runs on four hits in an inning of relief work during Thursday's loss to Atlanta. He struck out two.

Roberts didn't take the loss, as he entered the contest in the eighth inning with the Cubs already trailing, but he didn't help keep his team in the game, either. The righty has nine strikeouts through seven innings this season, but he's otherwise struggled with a 7.71 ERA and 2.00 WHIP. Roberts should remain in a lower-leverage role until he shows a bit more consistency on the mound.