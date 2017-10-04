Play

Pena was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

In order to make room for the recently-acquired Luke Farrell, the club cast Pena off the 40-man roster. During 25 outings with the Cubs this season, the right-handed reliever posted a 5.24 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 34.1 innings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast