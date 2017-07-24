Pena was optioned back to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Pena spent only two days with the big league club after being recalled Saturday, and he'll now head back to Iowa in order to free up a spot on the 25-man roster for Monday's starter, Kyle Hendricks. In 17 appearances at Triple-A this season, Pena holds a 6.94 ERA with 22 strikeouts and 12 walks across 23.1 innings.