Cubs' Felix Pena: Rejoins Cubs on Friday
Pena was recalled from Triple-A Iowa prior to Friday's game against Toronto, Paul Sullivan of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Pena will travel back to the major-league team after spending the last month in Iowa, posting a 3.86 ERA and 1.00 WHIP during 14.1 innings of work since he was optioned in late July. With Mike Montgomery moving out of the bullpen to take the place of Jon Lester (shoulder, lat), and Justin Grimm (finger) landing on the disabled list, there will likely be a few opportunities for Pena to pitch out of the bullpen in the coming days.
