Pena was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.

The right-hander has been riding the shuttle throughout the season, with this being his fourth stint with the major-league team. Pena hasn't fared particularly well with Chicago this year (4.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP), and he will likely be on the chopping block again when a need arises elsewhere on the roster.

