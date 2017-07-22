Cubs' Felix Pena: Returns to big club
Pena was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.
The right-hander has been riding the shuttle throughout the season, with this being his fourth stint with the major-league team. Pena hasn't fared particularly well with Chicago this year (4.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP), and he will likely be on the chopping block again when a need arises elsewhere on the roster.
