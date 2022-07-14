Schwindel (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The 30-year-old has been out the past couple weeks with back tightness, but he'll rejoin the Cubs after going 2-for-18 with a solo homer during a five-game rehab stint with Triple-A Iowa. Schwindel won't immediately enter the lineup for Chicago, as Alfonso Rivas is starting at first base Thursday versus the Mets.
