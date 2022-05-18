Schwindel went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Schwindel started at DH while the Cubs used Alfonso Rivas at first base. It was the sixth straight start for Schwindel, who's seeing playing time despite the emergence of Rivas. Schwindel has batted .333 during this stretch with four RBI, so he's making the case to stick in the lineup, possibly as the regular DH ahead of Rafael Ortega. Schwindel may also take over again at first at some point and push Rivas back to a reserve role, as the latter has cooled off after a hot start to the season.