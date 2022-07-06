Schwindel (back) will field grounders Wednesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Schwindel participated in live batting practice Tuesday and will work in the field a day later. As long as he responds well to Wednesday's workout, the 30-year-old is slated to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Friday. It's not yet clear which day he'll be able to rejoin the Cubs, but he appears to be trending toward a return sometime next week.
More News
-
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Ready for batting practice•
-
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Easing into baseball activities•
-
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Showing improvement•
-
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Still dealing with back tightness•
-
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Dealing with low back tightness•