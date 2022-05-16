Schwindel will start at first base and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Pirates.

Chicago got rookie Seiya Suzuki back Saturday after a three-game absence, but Schwindel looks like he'll have a good case for sticking around in an everyday role at designated hitter over Rafael Ortega, his primary competition for work at that spot in the lineup. Both Schwindel and Ortega will stay in the starting nine Monday while lefty-hitting regulars Alfonso Rivas and Jason Heyward check out of the lineup against Pirates southpaw Dillon Peters, but Schwindel probably offers more upside as a hitter than Ortega against right-handed pitching. While starting in each of the Cubs' last four games, Schwindel went 5-for-15 with a double and three RBI.