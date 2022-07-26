site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Gets breather Tuesday
Schwindel is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
Schwindel will get a breather after going 1-for-2 with a walk in Monday's victory. Willson Contreras will slide over to the designated hitter spot while Yan Gomes enters the lineup behind the plate.
