Schwindel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
Schwindel went deep in the second inning against Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner, giving him his third long ball of the season. Schwindel is playing pretty regularly against lefties, either as the DH or first baseman. Alfonso Rivas enters the mix often against righties, but Schwindel is still seeing plenty of at-bats, even when Rivas plays. Saturday marked Schwindel's 10th consecutive start, while Rivas was on the bench against the southpaw.