Schwindel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in a 5-2 win over Colorado on Thursday.

Schwindel produced the Cubs' first run with an RBI infield single in the first inning, then delivered a solo homer to right field in the sixth. The long ball was his first of the season after he slugged 14 homers in 242 at-bats in 2021. Schwindel has collected at least one hit in four of his six games on the campaign.