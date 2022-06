Schwindel went 3-for-9 with a walk, a solo home run and two RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

The home run, which came in Game 1, was the eighth of the season for Schwindel. After recording a .670 OPS in May, the first baseman is off to a better start in June with a 1.289 OPS across five games. He should continue to see regular playing time in the middle of the Cubs' order, making him a decent fantasy asset.