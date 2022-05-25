Schwindel went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Schwindel made life difficult for Tyler Mahle, taking the Cincinnati starter deep in the first inning with a runner on, then again in the fifth with the bases empty. The Chicago first baseman has four home runs across his past four games, bringing his season total to six. After losing some playing time to Alfonso Rivas earlier in the year, Schwindel seems to be back in a regular role, and he's certainly rewarded the Cubs for that lately with his power.