Schwindel went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.

The home run, Schwindel's fourth of the season, was a big one, as it gave the Cubs a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning that ended up being the final score. It was the second homer in as many days for the first baseman, who tallied just two long balls in his first 36 games of the season. Schwindel is seeing regular playing time these days, so the power surge could continue in the coming week.