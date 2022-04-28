site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Not starting Thursday
Schwindel isn't starting Thursday against Atlanta.
Schwindel started in the last three games and went 4-for-14 with an RBI and five strikeouts. Alfonso Rivas will start at first base and bat sixth.
