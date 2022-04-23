site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Out of Saturday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Schwindel is not in Saturday's lineup against the Pirates.
He is hitting .226 with a .268 OBP and two home runs through 53 at-bats. Alfonso Rivas will get the start at first base, batting eighth.
