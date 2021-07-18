The Cubs claimed Schwindel off waivers from the Athletics on Sunday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Schwindel owns a lowly .144 wOBA across 35 career plate appearances in the big leagues and isn't much of a developmental option after turning 29 years old last month, but his strong track record at the Triple-A level was enough to convince the Cubs to appoint him to the 40-man roster. Since he has three minor-league options remaining and the Cubs haven't announced a corresponding move, Schwindel will presumably begin his tenure with the organization at Triple-A Iowa. Schwindel slashed .317/.362/.630 with 16 home runs in 207 plate appearances for the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas before getting a call-up to the big leagues in late June.